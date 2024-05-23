The legendary Raul has decided to leave Real Madrid. It is known in which country he will work

Legendary former forward Raúl González, who currently coaches Castilla, has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

According to Sport Bild, Raúl will continue his coaching career at a German club, though the name of the club has not yet been disclosed.

Raúl is inspired by the example of Xabi Alonso, who, after working with Real Sociedad's B team, took charge of Bayer Leverkusen and won the Bundesliga.

Germany is not unfamiliar to Raúl. After his illustrious career at Real Madrid, he moved to Schalke, where he played for two years.

Raúl has been coaching Castilla since the summer of 2019. Under his leadership, the team has played 170 matches: 70 wins, 52 draws, and 48 losses.