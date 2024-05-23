At the Copa America, referees will be able to use the pink card. What does it mean?
This summer, at Copa America 2024, for the first time in football history, referees will be able to show not only yellow or red cards but also a pink card.
The pink card indicates that a team is permitted a sixth substitution due to a concussion. The opposing team will also be allowed an additional substitution in such a head injury scenario.
The rule for an additional substitution in the event of a head injury existed previously, but referees did not show a card to indicate this.
Copa America 2024 will be held in the USA from June 20 to July 14. Sixteen teams, divided into four groups, will participate in the tournament.
The current holder of the Copa America is Argentina.
