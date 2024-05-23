Man United ready to activate clause in Argentine talent's contract

The centre-back position is almost fundamental to Manchester United's performance in the summer transfer market. A lot of players will leave Old Trafford and the club are concerned about finding their replacements.

The Mancunians have found one in Argentina, and according to teamTALK, Manchester United are ready to sign 19-year-old Boca Juniors prodigy Aaron Anselmino. He makes up a centre-back pairing alongside former Manchester United player Marcos Rojo in the Argentine's camp.

"Mancunians" have identified Anselmino as a priority target for the summer transfer window and are ready to spend 25 million euros to get the player. This is the amount specified in the contract of the 19-year-old defender.

It is noteworthy that the sale of Anselmino could become the most expensive in the history of Boca Juniors. Earlier it was reported that Chelsea London were interested in the player.