Ex-Real Madrid coach officially takes charge of West Ham

As anticipated, renowned Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has officially taken over as head coach of West Ham.

The details of Lopetegui's contract with the London club have not been disclosed. According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham and Lopetegui reached an agreement two weeks ago.

Lopetegui replaces the legendary David Moyes as head coach, whose contract expires in June and the club decided not to extend the partnership.

Lopetegui's most recent role was with Wolverhampton, which he left in the summer of 2023 due to disagreements over the club's transfer policy.

Previously, Lopetegui has managed Sevilla, Real Madrid, Porto, and the Spanish national team. With Sevilla, he won the Europa League.

West Ham finished the Premier League season in ninth place.