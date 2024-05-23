Lopetegui is ready to bring one of the leaders of sensational Bayer to West Ham

RU RU
Football news Today, 08:41
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Spaniard Julen Lopetegui officially became West Ham's head coach today, and his first coveted transfers at the helm of the Hammers are already known.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the London club are big admirers of Bayer striker Victor Boniface, and West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is looking more seriously at the club's transfer policy ahead of the summer window.

However, getting the Nigerian striker won't be easy, as Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso is very much counting on the 23-year-old and wants him to stay in the team from now on. But, the "pharmacists" allow the possibility of selling Boniface, but the offer for him should start at £47 million.

In case the Bayer forward fails, West Ham have another candidate from the Bundesliga - Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

