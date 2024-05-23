Big money. It became known how much Burnley demand from Bayern for Kompany

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany's appointment as the new head coach of Bayern Munich is getting closer. Renowned insider Christian Falk has revealed new details about the potential move of the Belgian coach from Burnley:

Bayern Munich's sporting director, Max Eberl, held a meeting with Kompany. The Belgian made a strong impression on Eberl.

Both parties have agreed on all terms of Kompany's contract with Bayern Munich.

Negotiations are currently underway between Bayern Munich and Burnley. Bayern is offering €10 million for Kompany, but Burnley is asking for €10 million more. However, the Bavarians are confident that they can ultimately reach an agreement.

Previously, Bayern were turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to continue their collaboration with Tuchel, but those negotiations fell through as well.

Kompany has been coaching Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his guidance, Burnley confidently won the Championship but were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th this season.

It's worth noting that Bayern Munich finished third in the Bundesliga this season.