The best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League has been determined

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva from Manchester City has been named the best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League, as reported on the official UEFA website.

Silva scored two goals in the second leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid (4-0). He surpassed his teammate, midfielder Rodri, as well as two Inter Milan players - midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu and forward Lautaro Martínez, in the race for the award.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Silva has played 52 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

