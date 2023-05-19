Ancelotti is set to have a meeting with the president of Real Madrid

In the near future, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, is planning to discuss the plans of the team's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, for the upcoming season.

During the meeting, Perez also wants to hear the coach's opinion regarding improving the squad's level.

It is expected that the Italian will remain with the club until the end of the next season.

According to sources, the majority of players in the Real Madrid dressing room hope that Ancelotti will continue his work with the team.