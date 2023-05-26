Sergio Ramos has decided to leave PSG

PSG have offered Sergio Ramos a new one-year contract with a proportionally halved salary, but the player is not going to agree to the club's terms.

According to Marca, the experienced Spanish defender is waiting for other offers from teams.

Among the possible candidates to sign Ramos are clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Ramos has been playing for the Paris-based club since 2021 and his current contract runs until the end of the current season.

This season he took part in 43 matches in different tournaments, scoring 3 goals and giving 1 assists.