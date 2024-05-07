RU RU
AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig

AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig

Today, 03:06
AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig

Olivier Giroud's contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season. The Frenchman plans to move to Major League Soccer (MLS), leaving the Rossoneri in need of a new striker.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is eyeing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško as a potential replacement. He could be an excellent option for the team, given his youth and impressive performance at his age. He has scored twelve goals in 29 Bundesliga matches this season, and four more goals in other competitions.

Milan is prepared to invest significantly in the player, potentially exceeding €60 million. However, this may not be sufficient. According to Sky Sports Deutschland, Šeško's contract includes a clause allowing his release clause to increase based on performance. Currently, the German club values his contract at €65 million, but this amount could rise by an additional €10 million.

Benjamin Šeško was developed by Slovenian clubs but moved to RB Salzburg at the age of sixteen before joining RB Leipzig at the beginning of this season for €24 million.

