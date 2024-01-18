RU RU NG NG KE KE
Reinforcements ahead of the Champions League. Real Sociedad has bought a Union legend

Real Sociedad has officially announced the transfer of forward Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin.

The 28-year-old versatile Surinamese forward has signed a contract until the summer of 2026. The transfer cost the club from San Sebastián 3 million euros.

Becker is a product of Ajax's youth system. Since the summer of 2019, he has been playing for Union, with whom he has participated in the Conference League, Europa League, and Champions League. In 140 appearances, Becker has scored 24 goals and provided 26 assists.

Real Sociedad currently holds the sixth position in La Liga. In the Champions League, the team led by Imanol Alguacil finished first in their group, and they are set to face PSG in the Round of 16.

It is worth recalling that Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq of Real Sociedad became embroiled in a scandal. He left the national team due to injury but played in the Copa del Rey against Osasuna (2:0).

