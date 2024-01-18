RU RU NG NG KE KE
The Nigeria forward, who did not go to the AFCON due to injury, played for his club yesterday

Football news Today, 04:32
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
It appears that Umar Sadiq, the forward for Real Sociedad, has seemingly attempted to deceive the coaching staff of the Nigerian national team.

The 26-year-old striker left the Nigerian national team's camp five days ago due to an injury during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Medical professionals were confident that Sadiq would be unable to participate in any matches during the tournament.

However, yesterday, Sadiq took part in a Copa del Rey match against Osasuna (2-0). On the 73rd minute, the Nigerian forward entered the field, replacing Andre Silva.

According to the regulations, Nigeria has the option to file a complaint against Sadiq with FIFA. Consequently, he may face a suspension until the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the opening group stage match of AFCON, the Nigerian national team unexpectedly drew against Equatorial Guinea. Today, the Super Eagles will face the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast.

