Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga

Real Madrid traveled to face Las Palmas in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won their last four league matches and was determined to continue their winning streak, aiming to temporarily displace Girona from the top spot.

In the first half, the Whites held a slight advantage in possession and created several promising opportunities to breach the host's goal, but they were unable to beat the home goalkeeper.

The second half did not unfold as per Ancelotti's script. In the 53rd minute, the hosts took the lead through Javier Munoz. However, Real Madrid swiftly responded, as 12 minutes later, Vinícius Júnior stylishly scored after a pass from Eduardo Camavinga, restoring parity on the scoreboard.

The guests predictably intensified their pressure on the yellow-blue defense, but genuine goal-scoring chances were scarce for an extended period. Six minutes before the end of regular time, Toni Kroos delivered a precise corner to Aurélien Tchouaméni, who headed accurately into the corner of Alvaro Valles' goal, securing victory for his team.

As a result, Real Madrid surpassed Girona in the La Liga standings, yet the Catalan team will play its 22nd-round match tomorrow, on January 28. Meanwhile, the Madrid-based team leads the championship in terms of "dropped points".

La Liga, Round 22nd

Las Palmas - Real Madrid - 1:2

Goals: Munoz 53 - Vinícius 65, Tchouaméni, 84