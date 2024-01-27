RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga

Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga

Football news Today, 12:18
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga

Real Madrid traveled to face Las Palmas in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won their last four league matches and was determined to continue their winning streak, aiming to temporarily displace Girona from the top spot.

In the first half, the Whites held a slight advantage in possession and created several promising opportunities to breach the host's goal, but they were unable to beat the home goalkeeper.

The second half did not unfold as per Ancelotti's script. In the 53rd minute, the hosts took the lead through Javier Munoz. However, Real Madrid swiftly responded, as 12 minutes later, Vinícius Júnior stylishly scored after a pass from Eduardo Camavinga, restoring parity on the scoreboard.

The guests predictably intensified their pressure on the yellow-blue defense, but genuine goal-scoring chances were scarce for an extended period. Six minutes before the end of regular time, Toni Kroos delivered a precise corner to Aurélien Tchouaméni, who headed accurately into the corner of Alvaro Valles' goal, securing victory for his team.

As a result, Real Madrid surpassed Girona in the La Liga standings, yet the Catalan team will play its 22nd-round match tomorrow, on January 28. Meanwhile, the Madrid-based team leads the championship in terms of "dropped points".

La Liga, Round 22nd
Las Palmas - Real Madrid - 1:2
Goals: Munoz 53 - Vinícius 65, Tchouaméni, 84

Related teams and leagues
Las Palmas Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Yesterday, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Yesterday, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Yesterday, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Yesterday, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Tennis news Yesterday, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:29 Two Premier League clubs are vying for the leader of Leicester Football news Today, 12:18 Real secured a tenacious victory against Las Palmas, propelling themselves to the top of La Liga Hockey news Today, 11:59 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:37 The gravest concerns have been validated. Barcelona's defender may no longer partake in this season Football news Today, 11:34 Bayern beat Augsburg in a tense match Football news Today, 11:02 The nature of Kingsley Coman's injury is known Basketball news Today, 11:00 Doncic set a new scoring record for the current NBA season Football news Today, 10:36 Bayer remains optimistic about the future of Xabi Alonso Basketball news Today, 10:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:08 The legendary Croatian footballer is on the verge of relocating to Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024