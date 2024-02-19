PSV vs Borussia Dortmund. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 20, PSV will play against Borussia Dortmund in Eindhoven in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the probable line-ups for both teams.

PSV is approaching the match with almost an optimal lineup. The only significant absence among the Eredivisie leaders is left forward Noa Lang. The participation of PSV's key player, Yohan Boli, was in doubt, but according to the latest reports, the Belgian should be able to play.

As for Borussia Dortmund, there are no new losses in Edin Terzić's squad. Sebastian Aller, who returned after the Africa Cup of Nations with a muscle injury, is available. He scored the winning goal for the Ivory Coast in the final.

Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha remain sidelined for Dortmund. The participation of left-back Remy Bensebaini is also uncertain; he missed the last match against Wolfsburg (1-1) due to illness.

Possible PSV line-up

Benitez – Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Mauro Junior – Tillman, Van Aanholt, Saibari – Vertessen, Luuk de Jong, Bakayoko

Possible Borussia Dortmund line-up

Kobel – Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen – Sabitzer, Can – Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Sancho – Fullkrug

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.