PSV bs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Champions League 20 feb 2024, 15:00 PSV Eindhoven - Borussia Dortmund
International, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Review Н2Н Tournament grid
In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, PSV will play against Borussia Dortmund in Eindhoven. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

PSV

Under the management of Peter Bosz, who previously coached Borussia Dortmund, PSV is having an exceptionally remarkable season. In Eredivisie, PSV won 20 out of 22 matches and drew only twice. Throughout the season, PSV suffered only two defeats: against Arsenal (0:4) in the Champions League and against Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker Round of 16. In the Champions League group stage, PSV managed to surpass Lille and Sevilla, while Arsenal claimed the top spot. Over the weekend, PSV comfortably defeated Heracles (2:0).

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's Borussia became one of the main sensations of the group stage, topping the "Group of Death" with PSG, Milan, and Newcastle. The German vice-champions lost only one match to PSG in the opening group stage match but then earned 11 points. In the Bundesliga, Edin Terzic's team is no longer in contention for the championship and is now fighting for a top-4 finish. Currently, with 41 points, Borussia Dortmund holds the fourth position, leading RB Leipzig by just 1 point. Over the weekend, Dortmund played a 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • This match will be the third in history between PSV and Borussia Dortmund. They previously played each other only in the group stage of the 2002/03 Champions League season. Back then, they drew 1:1 in Dortmund, and Borussia won 3:1 in Eindhoven.
  • In 11 matches against teams from the Netherlands, Borussia Dortmund has only secured 3 victories.
  • PSV will play in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

PSV is performing incredibly well this season, while Borussia Dortmund is lacking stability catastrophically. I predict that the victory in this game will go to the Eredivisie leaders.

