Football news Today, 12:14
Steven Perez
The French forward, Kylian Mbappé, of PSG, will not be extending his contract with the club and will depart in the summer of 2024.

As a result, PSG is in need of a new star footballer to replace Mbappé. According to Nicolo Schira, PSG is considering Victor Osimhen as the new forward for the team. He has a buyout clause of €150 million in his contract.

Incidentally, during the winter, the Nigerian forward extended his contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026. However, after this, the forward has repeatedly hinted at his desire to change clubs after the end of the season. In the current season, the Nigerian has scored eight goals in 18 matches for Napoli.

Transfermarkt values the forward at €110 million, and his purchase from French club Lille in September 2020 cost Napoli €75 million.

Let us recall that, as reported by Relevo, financial arguments presented by the Qatari owner of the club had no effect on Mbappé's decision. Mbappé has indicated that his decision is motivated not by money but by his desire to test his abilities in a stronger league and team.

