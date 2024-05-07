Mbappe will be in the starting. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: starting lineups

Paris Saint-Germain will host Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Parisians will endeavor to rectify their situation and advance to the final following a 0-1 defeat in Dortmund.

Leading the starting lineup for the French champions will be Kylian Mbappé, who has infrequently featured in Ligue 1 as of late. Notably, the esteemed Frenchman has contributed to 32 goals (21 goals + 11 assists) in 31 matches when starting for PSG at home.

PSG's starting lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Dembélé, Gonsalves Ramos, Mbappé.

Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Maatsen, Ryerson, Can, Sabitzer, Brandt, Sancho, Adeyemi, Füllkrug.

The match's kickoff in Paris will be 21:00 at Central European Time.