"I've not come here with fear". Bayern captain remains optimistic ahead of return leg against Real

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer shared his expectations from the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The first leg in Munich ended in a 2:2 draw.

"It was about each of us having dreamt of a game like this. The Champions League is the biggest title in club football. We have the chance to get to the final. I've not come here with fear. We're very confident and know what sort of game we played last week. We know who we're up against. If you had the chance to beat Real at home, you'll also have the chance here.

You need to stay focused when it's so emotional in a stadium like this and against a team like this. You need to have trust in yourself. You need to turn external factors into something positive. We'll try to do that tomorrow. If we perform, then we're definitely able to reach the final.

I know the Bernabéu from previously. This stadium has something special, something historic. There's hardly another stadium in Europe where it's better to get to play. We're all excited." quotes Neuer Bayern & Germany.