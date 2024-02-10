The 24-year-old Spanish forward of Valencia, Hugo Duro, proposed to his girlfriend.

The beloved of the footballer is 22-year-old Spaniard Nerea Marti. Nerea is a racing driver competing in the Formula-1 Academy for the Campos Racing team.

"She said 'yes' to continue going crazy together," Duro wrote on his Instagram.

In the 2023/24 La Liga season, Hugo played 23 matches, scored 10 goals, and provided 2 assists.

At the end of January, it was announced that Valencia had loaned a winger from Real Madrid.

PHOTO. The forward of Valencia made a proposal to the alluring Spanish Formula-1 racer



