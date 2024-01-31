RU RU NG NG KE KE
Breaking. Valencia has signed a winger from Real Madrid on loan

Today, 04:03
21-year-old Real Madrid winger Peter Federico will continue his career at Valencia. The "Bats" press service has announced the player's loan until the end of the season with a purchase option.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Valencia can buy the player for two million euros.

Primarily, the Dominican player competes for Real Madrid's reserve team, for which he has already played 115 matches. However, in the 2021/2022 season, he managed to get 24 minutes of playing time for the main team in La Liga.

In the current season, Peter has participated in 18 matches for Castilla, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values him at exactly one million euros, and his contract with Real Madrid is valid until June 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid signed 19-year-old Puerto Rican winger Jeremy de Leon from Valencia, who will play for the capital club's reserve team.

