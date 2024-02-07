Even Messi did not help. Inter Miami lost to the Japanese club on penalties

Inter Miami continues its preparation for the MLS regular season by playing friendly matches in Asia. However, the team's results under coach Gerardo Martino have not been pleasing to fans.

Today, the American club played 0-0 in regular time against the Japanese champions Vissel Kobe and then lost 3-4 in a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi did not appear in the starting lineup again but came on as a substitute in the 60th minute. However, the Golden Ball winner couldn't help his team secure a victory.

Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba played from the start.

Earlier, Inter Miami suffered a heavy defeat against Al-Nassr (0-6), Al-Hilal (3-4), Dallas (0-1), played a draw against the El Salvador national team (0-0), and also defeated the Hong Kong All-Stars (4-1).

Friendly match

Vissel Kobe – Inter Miami 0:0 (pen. 4:3)