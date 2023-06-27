Manchester City has become the main contender for Rice

Manchester City have made an improved offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

According to the British press, the club repeated the offer of Arsenal, which was previously rejected.

"The Citizens have offered €105m (€12m - bonuses). Arsenal, meanwhile, offered €105m but on terms of €88+17m. The Canaries planned to pay the amount over five years.

At the same time, Manchester City are ready to pay for the transfer in a shorter period.