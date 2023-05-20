"Liverpool" will pay 80 million euros for the World Cup champion

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who plays for Brighton and the Argentine national team, will transfer to Liverpool, according to TyC Sports.

According to the source, the Merseyside club has reached an agreement to sign the player for 80 million euros. The Argentine will sign a long-term contract with Liverpool.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mac Allister has played 37 matches in all competitions for Brighton, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

