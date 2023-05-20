"Liverpool" will pay 80 million euros for the World Cup champion
Football news Today, 14:20
Photo: Alexis Mac Allister's Instagram/Author Unknown
Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who plays for Brighton and the Argentine national team, will transfer to Liverpool, according to TyC Sports.
According to the source, the Merseyside club has reached an agreement to sign the player for 80 million euros. The Argentine will sign a long-term contract with Liverpool.
In the current season, the 24-year-old Mac Allister has played 37 matches in all competitions for Brighton, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
Don't miss: Firmino saved Liverpool from defeat in their home match in the Premier League.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
Football news Today, 10:04 Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings
Football news Yesterday, 16:48 "Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco"
Football news 18 may 2023, 17:43 "Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final
Football news 18 may 2023, 17:04 "Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League
Football news 17 may 2023, 17:00 Champions League finalists announced
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news Today, 14:36 "Арсенал" suffered a defeat in the Premier League and lost their chances of winning the title Football news Today, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title Football news Today, 14:20 "Liverpool" will pay 80 million euros for the World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:19 "Athletic" won the home match in La Liga Football news Today, 12:11 Firmino saved Liverpool from defeat in their home match in the English Premier League Football news Today, 11:58 Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:37 "Union" lost an important match in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:19 "Zorya" - "Inhulets" - 2:0 (Video Review) Football news Today, 11:11 "Bologna" crushed the outsider of Serie A
Sport Predictions
Football 21 may 2023 Lecce vs Spezia predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Torino vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Napoli vs Inter predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Udinese vs Lazio predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023