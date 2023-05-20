Firmino saved Liverpool from defeat in their home match in the English Premier League

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool played a draw against Aston Villa with a score of 1-1.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the middle of the first half, but Roberto Firmino saved Liverpool from defeat with a late goal.

Liverpool, with 66 points, occupies the fifth position in the league table. Aston Villa, with 58 points, climbed to the seventh position.

Liverpool - Aston Villa: 1-1 (0-1)

Goals: Ramsey, 27 - 0-1, Firmino, 90 - 1-1

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson (Tsimikas, 72), Henderson (Milner, 72), Fabinho (Elliott, 81), Jones (Diogo Jota, 63), Salah, Dias (Firmino, 72), Gakpo.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett (Moreno, 53; Buendia, 65), McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz (Dendoncker, 87), Ramsey, Bailey (Young, 53), Watkins (Duran, 87).

