EN RU
Main News Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League

Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League

Football news Today, 11:58
Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League. Photo: Manchester United Instagram / Unknown

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United defeated Bournemouth with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored early on by Casemiro.

Manchester United, with 69 points, currently occupies the fourth position in the league table. Bournemouth, with 39 points, remains in 14th place.

Bournemouth - Manchester United - 0:1 (0:1)
Goal: Casemiro, 9 - 0:1

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith (Vinagre, 66), Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Lerma, Christie (Wattara, 66), Cook, Brooks (Moor, 56), Anthony, Solanke.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Eriksen (McTominay, 86), Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho (Garner, 72), Anthony (Fred, 86), Martial (Veghorst, 57).

Don't miss: Tottenham lost to Bournemouth in a Premier League match.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings Football news Today, 10:04 Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings
"Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco" Football news Yesterday, 16:48 "Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco"
"Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final Football news 18 may 2023, 17:43 "Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final
"Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. Football news 18 may 2023, 17:04 "Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League
Champions League finalists announced Football news 17 may 2023, 17:00 Champions League finalists announced
"Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League Football news 17 may 2023, 16:54 "Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:11 Firmino saved Liverpool from defeat in their home match in the English Premier League Football news Today, 11:58 Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:37 "Union" lost an important match in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:19 "Zorya" - "Inhulets" - 2:0 (Video Review) Football news Today, 11:11 "Bologna" crushed the outsider of Serie A Football news Today, 11:01 "Girona" lost to "the Yellow Submarine" in a La Liga match Football news Today, 10:39 "Tottenham" suffered a defeat in their home match in the English Premier League Football news Today, 10:35 Real Madrid has begun the search for a potential replacement for Benzema Football news Today, 10:04 Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings Football news Today, 10:00 Ancelotti named the player that the Real is missing
Sport Predictions
Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Lecce vs Spezia predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Torino vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Napoli vs Inter predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Udinese vs Lazio predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023