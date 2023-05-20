Casemiro brought a crucial victory to Manchester United in the Premier League

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United defeated Bournemouth with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored early on by Casemiro.

Manchester United, with 69 points, currently occupies the fourth position in the league table. Bournemouth, with 39 points, remains in 14th place.

Bournemouth - Manchester United - 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Casemiro, 9 - 0:1

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith (Vinagre, 66), Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Lerma, Christie (Wattara, 66), Cook, Brooks (Moor, 56), Anthony, Solanke.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Eriksen (McTominay, 86), Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho (Garner, 72), Anthony (Fred, 86), Martial (Veghorst, 57).

