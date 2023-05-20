"Tottenham" suffered a defeat in their home match in the English Premier League

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, "Tottenham" suffered a 1-3 defeat against "Brentford" at home.

The away team secured the victory with a brace from Bryan Mbeumo and a goal from Yoane Wissa. Harry Kane scored the only goal for the hosts.

"Brentford" currently sits in 9th place in the league table with 56 points, while "Tottenham" remains in 7th place with 57 points.

"Tottenham" - "Brentford" - 1:3 (1:0)

Goals: Kane, 8 - 1:0, Mbeumo, 50 - 1:1, Mbeumo, 62 - 1:2, Wissa, 88 - 1:3

"Tottenham": Forster, Emerson (Porro, 75), Lenglet, Sanchez, Davies (Perisic, 85), Djenepo (Lucas Moura, 66), Bissouma, Skipp, Kulusevski (Richarlison, 75), Kane, Son Heung-Min.

"Brentford": Raya, Ajer (Roerslev, 89), Mbeumo, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen (Baptist, 72), Janelt, Onyeka (Dalsgaard, 46), Wissa (Dasilva, 89), Mbeumo, Shad (Jorgensen, 78).