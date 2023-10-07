RU RU NG NG
Lampard refused to take over at Rangers. He is waiting for a better offer

The former player and coach of Chelsea found himself among the names considered for the position of head coach at Rangers. The leadership of the Glasgow football club, following their defeat to Aberdeen, made the decision to dismiss Michael Bill, and Frank Lampard emerged as a prominent contender for the vacant position. According to reports from The Telegraph, Lampard declined the role of head coach as he awaits a "more suitable offer". Currently, Rangers are contemplating the vacant coaching role, considering Yokohama F. Marinos Kevin Muscat and former Monaco coach Philippe Clement.

Frank Lampard, in his career, spent one season each at the helm of Derby County and Everton, as well as two years overseeing the club where he spent the majority of his playing days, Chelsea. Towards the end of the previous season, the Englishman was appointed as the interim head coach of the "Blues" following the departure of Graham Potter and prior to the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Rangers currently occupy the third position in the Scottish Premiership, having secured four victories and suffered three defeats in seven rounds. Additionally, the club was eliminated from the Champions League qualification after their loss to PSV and is participating in the group stage of the Europa League.

