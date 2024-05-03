Unexpected names. Bayern have drawn up a new shortlist to replace Tuchel

Bayern Munich continues its search for a new head coach for the upcoming season. Following Ralph Rangnick's rejection, the Munich club had to compile a new shortlist of potential candidates.

According to L'Equipe, Bayern is now considering inviting Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) and Ernesto Valverde (Athletic Bilbao) as options. Also on the list is the former coach of Germany's most decorated club, Hans-Dieter Flick, who was dismissed from the German national team last autumn.

The most unexpected name on the list is Rudi Garcia, the former coach of Napoli, Al-Nassr, and Lyon.

Meanwhile, Christian Falk reports that Bayern is also considering the candidacy of the current head coach of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, if he becomes available in the summer. Previously, this Dutch coach worked with Bayern's second team when the main team was under Pep Guardiola's leadership.

Recall that besides Rangnick, Bayern was turned down by Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso.