Rangers are left without a head coach

Football news Today, 05:30
Rangers are left without a head coach

Scottish giants Rangers were left without a head coach.

English specialist Michael Beale left the team, as announced yesterday on the club's official website.

The club said in a statement that the Rangers board of directors expressed their gratitude to Michael and his team for their efforts since joining the club in November last year.

“But we have to admit that the results this season have not met the expectations of everyone associated with the team,” the statement said.

Under the leadership of the English coach, the team played only 42 matches, winning 30 of them. The Rangers also had seven losses and four draws.

After seven rounds of the Scottish Championship, Rangers are in third place, having suffered three defeats in seven games.

Stephen Davis will serve as interim head coach at the club.

Let us remind you that Rangers failed to qualify for the Champions League, losing to the Dutch PSV in the playoffs. Now the team plays in the Europa League.

