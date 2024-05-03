Squawka analysts have named the metric by which Man United are the worst in the Premier League

The 2023/24 season in the English Premier League is nearing its conclusion, prompting various analytical and statistical resources to assess its outcomes.

Squawka analysts have published a ranking of the worst teams when defending set pieces near their own goal. They based this ranking on the xG metric generated by their opponents.

Surprisingly, the poorest-performing team in this ranking is Manchester United, whose opponents have created chances worth 16.41 xG from set pieces. Following closely are Sheffield United with 15.66 xG and Tottenham with the same figure.

Most set-piece goals including penalties in the Premier League this season:



◉ 31 - Arsenal

◎ 22 - Newcastle



Most set-piece goals conceded including penalties in the Premier League this season:



◎ 26 - Nottingham Forest

◎ 23 - Sheffield United

◉ 22 - Tottenham



Moreover, the highest number of goals conceded from set pieces, including penalties, this season came from Nottingham Forest with 26 goals. Sheffield United conceded 23 such goals, while Tottenham conceded 22.

After 34 matchdays, Manchester United currently occupies the sixth position with 54 points.