Inter Miami are interested in another legendary Argentinian

Inter Miami, for whom Lionel Messi plays, could be joined by another legendary Argentine footballer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, representatives of Inter Miami have been in contact with Benfica winger Angel Di Maria regarding his future plans. However, no official talks have yet been initiated by the club.

Di Maria's contract with Benfica expires in June this year, but the club have an automatic extension option for another season, which he has not yet exercised.

Di Maria was previously expected to return to his native Rosario Central, but according to TyC Sports, he changed his mind due to death threats from local drug lords.

Di Maria could become the seventh Argentine footballer to join Inter Miami. Besides Messi, the legendary Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez play for this team.

After 11 matches, Inter Miami is in first place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points.