RU RU NG NG
Main News Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers

Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers

Football news Today, 16:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers Photo: Lampard's Instagram

Former Chelsea and Everton head coach Frank Lampard could take over at Rangers Glasgow, according to The Telegraph.

As sources report, Rangers are considering Frank Lampard as a candidate for the head coach position after Michael Beale stepped down. In addition to Lampard, Graham Potter was also considered for the role but declined. AZ coach Pascal Jansen and former Monaco coach Philippe Clement are among the contenders, along with Kevin Muscat, a former Rangers defender who currently manages Yokohama.

Previously, Rangers achieved championship success with another legendary midfielder, Steven Gerrard, so there is hope that a similar outcome can be achieved with Lampard. However, the club will hold discussions with all candidates before making a decision. This season, Rangers are currently in third place with 12 points after seven rounds.

It was previously reported that Frank Lampard could become the manager of French club Lyon. The club is considering him as a candidate for the job, with club owner Jean-Michel Aulas showing an interest in Lampard.

Related teams and leagues
Rangers Premiership Scotland
Popular news
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Today, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Today, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal Football news Today, 16:41 Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed. Football news Today, 16:28 Bellingham Registers 11 Goal Involvements in 9 Matches for Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Today, 16:09 Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal Football news Today, 14:45 Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg Football news Today, 14:14 Neymar's goal helped Al-Hilal win in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
Sport Predictions
Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023