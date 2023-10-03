Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers

Former Chelsea and Everton head coach Frank Lampard could take over at Rangers Glasgow, according to The Telegraph.

As sources report, Rangers are considering Frank Lampard as a candidate for the head coach position after Michael Beale stepped down. In addition to Lampard, Graham Potter was also considered for the role but declined. AZ coach Pascal Jansen and former Monaco coach Philippe Clement are among the contenders, along with Kevin Muscat, a former Rangers defender who currently manages Yokohama.

Previously, Rangers achieved championship success with another legendary midfielder, Steven Gerrard, so there is hope that a similar outcome can be achieved with Lampard. However, the club will hold discussions with all candidates before making a decision. This season, Rangers are currently in third place with 12 points after seven rounds.

It was previously reported that Frank Lampard could become the manager of French club Lyon. The club is considering him as a candidate for the job, with club owner Jean-Michel Aulas showing an interest in Lampard.