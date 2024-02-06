La Liga scandal. Rayo Vallecano fan sticks his finger into Sevilla midfielder
A peculiar incident occurred during yesterday's La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.
In the course of the first half, with the score tied at 1:1, as Sevilla's midfielder Lucas Ocampos was taking a throw-in and bent down to retrieve the ball, a Rayo Vallecano fan decided to insert his finger directly into his anus.
Surprisingly, Ocampos did not react too vehemently and simply spoke with the underage supporter. However, after the game, he did not hold back in expressing his thoughts.
“I hope La Liga takes this seriously. There's always some fool in the stadium. If something like this happened in women's football, we know what the consequences could be. I hope they punish this idiot so that he doesn't tarnish the image of Rayo's fans”, – Ocampos stated, as quoted by Marca.
Sevilla eventually secured a 2:1 victory, elevating them to the 15th position in La Liga.