Girona is set to send one of its leaders to an English Premier League club

One of Girona's leaders, Savio, will leave the Catalan team in the summer and join the Premier League side Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward will sign with Manchester City in the coming days. Savio's contract belongs to the French club Troyes, but both Troyes and Girona are part of the City Group.

While the contract will be signed shortly, the player is currently focused on performing well with the Catalan team to finish the season strongly.

Savio joined Girona on loan from Troyes in the summer of 2023, and in 27 matches, he scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

Romano did not disclose the transfer fee, but Transfermarkt values the player at 30 million euros.

Currently, Girona is in second place in the La Liga table, and before a crucial match against the league leaders, Real Madrid, the team suffered this setback.