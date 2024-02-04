Girona is suffering staffing problems ahead of the decisive match against Real Madrid

Yesterday, in a La Liga match, Girona played to a draw against Real Sociedad. The game was filled with emotions, leading to mistakes by the hosts towards the end of the encounter.

The significant consequences of this match will be felt on the Santiago Bernabéu field in the next round when Girona faces Real Madrid. Angel Herrera, the team's defensive midfielder, received a yellow card in the 88th minute, marking his fifth of the season and making him unavailable for the next match.

Central defender Daley Blind of Girona also received a caution after the final whistle for excessive emotions. He will also miss the next match for his team. Additionally, on the 89th minute, Girona's head coach Michel was sent off for his reaction to the actions of the main referee.

Adding to the challenges, the injury to forward Artem Dovbyk, who missed the recent match, has become part of the team's complex situation. His participation in the upcoming game remains uncertain.

It's worth noting that in the next round, Catalan Girona will travel to face Real Madrid. Currently, the teams are separated by only 4 points in the league table.