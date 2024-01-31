RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Klopp is set to make his final transfer at Liverpool

Klopp is set to make his final transfer at Liverpool

Football news Today, 08:59
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Klopp is set to make his final transfer at Liverpool Klopp is set to make his final transfer at Liverpool

Despite Jürgen Klopp announcing that he will leave Liverpool in the summer, he intends to make a splash in the transfer market at the helm of the Merseyside club.

According to TeamTalk, the German coach is targeting the signing of his compatriot Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim. The 21-year-old forward is also being pursued by Everton, Brentford, and Burnley.

Hoffenheim values their star at 35 million euros, a figure that significantly differs from Transfermarkt's evaluation, which puts the player's transfer worth at 12 million euros.

Beier spent two years on loan at Hannover, and upon his return to Hoffenheim, he scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 Bundesliga matches.

In October 2023, Beier extended his contract with Hoffenheim until June 2027. Currently, Hoffenheim is in eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Related teams and leagues
Hoffenheim Liverpool Bundesliga Germany Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day Football news Today, 02:18 Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:25 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Premier League. Aston Villa lost to Newcastle United at home Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home
Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches
Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans Football news Yesterday, 15:16 Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:45 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:34 There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami Football news Today, 11:20 Roma has reached an agreement for the signing of a promising Italian midfielder Football news Today, 10:55 A former Milan striker has returned to Serie A. He will help to his new team's battle for survive Football news Today, 10:23 Tottenham has found a replacement for Kane in the Premier League club Basketball news Today, 10:08 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Hockey news Today, 10:06 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:55 WhoScored has named the team for the round of 16 of the AFCON Football news Today, 09:50 Erik ten Hag regarding Rashford's behavior Football news Today, 09:04 The legendary midfielder is considering a comeback to the German national team
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Man City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Hertha vs Kaiserslautern prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024