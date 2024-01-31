Klopp is set to make his final transfer at Liverpool

Despite Jürgen Klopp announcing that he will leave Liverpool in the summer, he intends to make a splash in the transfer market at the helm of the Merseyside club.

According to TeamTalk, the German coach is targeting the signing of his compatriot Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim. The 21-year-old forward is also being pursued by Everton, Brentford, and Burnley.

Hoffenheim values their star at 35 million euros, a figure that significantly differs from Transfermarkt's evaluation, which puts the player's transfer worth at 12 million euros.

Beier spent two years on loan at Hannover, and upon his return to Hoffenheim, he scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 Bundesliga matches.

In October 2023, Beier extended his contract with Hoffenheim until June 2027. Currently, Hoffenheim is in eighth place in the Bundesliga.