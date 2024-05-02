"It's a joke" - Manchester United head coach on selling off the squad

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag has stated that Manchester United has no intention of offloading the majority of its squad.

'We are not planning to sell the core part of the team; it's a jest. As every summer, 200 players are linked with United, and we sell all our team's players. You make all the headlines, and it requires responsibility for how you make such headlines,' stated the Red Devils' manager.

Recall that there were reports that Manchester United is willing to entertain offers for most of its first-team players in this summer's transfer window, except for some young talents. The club's new leadership is considering a flexible approach to transfers, taking into account financial difficulties and the loss of revenue from the UEFA Champions League.

Additionally, Manchester United has set the price for their controversial winger. Interest in the winger is present from top European clubs, including Juventus. Greenwood, as previously reported, could be part of a deal for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.