Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
Football news Today, 05:59
Getty Images
Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has officially decided to leave the club after the conclusion of the current season.
The contract of the 56-year-old German with the English club is valid until the summer of 2026, but he has chosen not to stay for the next season.
Klopp is a legend at Liverpool, having been in charge of the team since October 2015. Under Klopp's guidance, Liverpool won the Premier League in the 2018/19 season and the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 season.
Prior to Liverpool, Klopp coached Borussia Dortmund for seven years, winning the Bundesliga twice.
In the current season, Liverpool is leading the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 rounds.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
Football news Yesterday, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club
Football news Yesterday, 12:06 Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F
Football news Yesterday, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Today, 05:37 Napoli loaned Belgium national team midfielder from Aston Villa Football news Today, 05:08 West Ham has announced the loan of an England national team midfielder Tennis news Today, 04:30 Incredible stat. Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open for more than 2,000 days Football news Today, 04:04 Chelsea head coach has compared his striker to Kane Football news Today, 03:24 Bayern is close to transfer of Galatasaray's defender Basketball news Today, 02:54 The line-ups for the NBA All-Star Game have been announced Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Hockey news Today, 01:52 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024