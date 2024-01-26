Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has officially decided to leave the club after the conclusion of the current season.

Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

The contract of the 56-year-old German with the English club is valid until the summer of 2026, but he has chosen not to stay for the next season.

Klopp is a legend at Liverpool, having been in charge of the team since October 2015. Under Klopp's guidance, Liverpool won the Premier League in the 2018/19 season and the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 season.

Prior to Liverpool, Klopp coached Borussia Dortmund for seven years, winning the Bundesliga twice.

In the current season, Liverpool is leading the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 rounds.