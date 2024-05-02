Premier League announces nominees for last month's Player of the Month

The English Premier League has announced the nominees for the title of Player of the Month.

Six players are in contention for the award: Bruno Fernandes (six goals and assists), Yoshko Guardiol (two goals, an assist, two clean sheets), Kai Havertz (five goals), Jean-Philippe Mateta (five goals), Cole Palmer (seven goals), and Jordan Pickford (23 saves and four clean sheets).

It's worth noting that the voting will continue until May 6th. You can cast your vote for any player using this link.

The six stars nominated for April's @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month ✨



🔴 Bruno Fernandes

🔵 Josko Gvardiol

🛑 Kai Havertz

🦅 Jean-Philippe Mateta

🥶 Cole Palmer

🧤 Jordan Pickford



Vote now 👇 #PLAwards — Premier League (@premierleague) May 2, 2024

Additionally, the statistical portal WhoScored has revealed its version of the Team of the Month in the Premier League for April. The standout player of the month is Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

In April, the Belgian scored three goals and provided as many assists. De Bruyne received an average rating of 8.42 for his performance.