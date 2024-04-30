WhoScored has announced team of the month in the English Premier League

The statistical portal WhoScored has revealed its version of the English Premier League team of the month for April.

The standout player of the month is the Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. In April, the Belgian scored 3 goals and provided as many assists. The Belgian footballer received an average rating of 8.42 for his performance.

It is worth noting that there was no place for any Manchester City player in the team of the month. The top three players with the highest ratings also include Chelsea's leader Chris Palmer and Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes.

The full version of the Premier League team of the month by WhoScored:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League Team of the Month pic.twitter.com/U9PGDnEyUW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 30, 2024

After 35 rounds in the Premier League, Arsenal is leading, ahead of Manchester City by one point. However, City still has one game in hand.