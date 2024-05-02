The French defender of PSG may miss the UEFA EURO 2024 due to injury

PSG defender Lucas Hernandez may miss the remainder of the season and the European Championship, which will take place in the summer of 2024.

As reported by La Parisien, the footballer is suspected of a cruciate ligament rupture, and an MRI will be conducted on Thursday, May 2. If the diagnosis is confirmed, the Frenchman will no longer play in the current season and will also miss the European Championship as part of the French national team.

It is worth recalling that PSG and Borussia Dortmund played in the first semi-final match of the UEFA Champions League. At the end of the first half, another unpleasant incident occurred for the Parisian team. PSG defender Lucas Hernandez was unable to continue the match due to injury and requested a substitution. Lucas Beraldo replaced the Frenchman on the field.

This season, the 28-year-old defender has played 41 matches in all tournaments, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.