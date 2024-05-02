"F*** boxing, this is some bulls***". Heaney's father is incensed by Garcia's positive doping test

Bill Heaney, the father of WBC world champion in the lightweight division, Devin Heaney (31-1, 15 KOs), vehemently commented on the news of positive doping tests of the welterweight fighter Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). His words are conveyed by journalist Michael Benson.

Recall that Garcia tested positive for doping, which detected the banned substance ostarine in his system before his fight against Heaney.

“You trying to hurt my baby. We played it fair. F*** boxing, this is some bulls***. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f***ed up over this. said Bill Heaney.

The "Flash" himself stated that he has never taken steroids in his life. The boxer notes that he defeated Heaney fairly and justly.

Recall that Garcia won by a split decision, knocking down his opponent three times during the match.