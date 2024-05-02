Man United are not counting on the scandalised winger despite ten Hag's possible exit

One of the conditions under which winger Jadon Sancho could return to Manchester United in the summer was the departure of Erik ten Hag as the team's head coach. But it seems unlikely that the Englishman will return to Old Trafford after his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

According to ESPN, regardless of who will be Manchester United's coach next season, the club expect the 24-year-old winger to leave the team in the summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund want to keep the player, but it is reported that the Bumblebees will not be able to fulfil the financial demands of both the club and the player.

Sancho's re-rental is also possible, but for Manchester United, it would be more preferable to sell the player to recoup most of the money spent on him.

Another disgraced player, Mason Greenwood, could leave the Red Devils in the summer and the club bosses have already announced a price tag for him.