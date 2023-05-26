"Juventus" is considering three coaches as replacements for Allegri

"Juventus" is considering the candidacy of three coaches in case the head coach Massimiliano Allegri leaves the team, according to Goal.

According to the source, the Turin club is interested in Igor Tudor (Marseille), Sergio Conceicao (Porto), and Thiago Motta (Bologna).

It should be noted that a few days ago, "Juventus" was deducted 10 points as a punishment for financial irregularities. As a result, the club has dropped to the seventh position in Serie A and may now miss out on European competitions.

Don't miss: Iniesta expressed his desire to return to "Barcelona".