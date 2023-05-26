Iniesta has declared his desire to return to Barcelona
Football news Today, 05:18
Photo: Twitter Wissle Kobe
Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta has declared his desire to return to Barcelona.
The Spaniard admitted that it may not happen in the near future.
He also expressed the hope that Xavi will remain as coach for many years.
Last week, Vissel Kobe announced that Iniesta, 39, would leave the team after five seasons.
