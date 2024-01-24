Inter's midfielder will continue his career in England

Inter's midfielder Stefano Sensi will continue his career at Leicester in the Championship.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, negotiations are reaching the final stages, and the contract could be signed on January 25.

Leicester will pay around two million euros for the midfielder. The 28-year-old Italian has agreed on personal terms with the Foxes, and the contract is expected to run until 2026.

For almost two years, Sensi has not been part of Inter's plans. He spent the end of the 2021/2022 season on loan to Sampdoria and the entire last season at Monza. In the current season, Sensi has played only four matches in all competitions, totaling 65 minutes on the field.

Leicester is confidently leading the Championship after 28 rounds, seven points ahead of the closest pursuer.