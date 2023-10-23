Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone

RU RU NG NG
One of the giants of Dutch football, Ajax, continues to be in a fever. Yesterday the team suffered another defeat and dropped into the relegation zone.

Away, one of the leaders of the last championship lost to the modest “Utrecht” with a score of 3:4. At the moment, Ajax is in penultimate place in the standings.

The meeting itself was overshadowed by an unpleasant episode. At the end of the second half, fans threw an unknown object onto the field and the referee suspended the match. This happened even when the score was 3:3. After the game resumed, the guests conceded another goal and were unable to come back.

Let us note that this is not the first time that matches involving Ajax have been stopped this season.

Interestingly, this is the first time in history for the Amsterdam team that they have failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.

By the way, Ajax head coach Maurice Steen is full of optimism. He stated that he would not leave the team and would continue to try to change the situation. He noted that he felt supported.

