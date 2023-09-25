The Ajax - Feyenoord match was stopped due to mass riots

On Sunday, September 24, a match between Feyenoord and Ajax took place. However, it was interrupted due to riots in the stadium.

By the 37th minute of the match, the Rotterdam team scored three unanswered goals against the Amsterdam club. Santiago Jimenez scored the double. Another goal was recorded by Ihor Paishan. After that, Ajax fans from the stands started throwing fireworks and smoke grenades at the field. Because of this, the referee stopped the match for some time.

The match was resumed, but the fans continued the unrest. At the 55th minute, the referee finally stopped the game. The match was stopped with a score of 3:0 in favor of Feyenoord. Ajax fans demand changes in management.

Ajax have had a poor start to the new season in the Dutch league, picking up just five points from four matches and are currently in 14th place. The Amsterdam team finished the last campaign in third place, failing to make it to the Champions League.

As for Feyenoord, after five rounds they have 11 points and occupy the fourth place. Last season, they became Eredivisie champions for the first time in six years.