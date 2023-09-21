RU RU NG NG
Main News “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern

“Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern

Football news Today, 07:12
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
“Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern Photo: twitter.com/RedCentrall / Author unknown

Manchester United completed the transfer of goalkeeper André Onana last summer and promptly signaled his role as the primary custodian within the collective. Consequently, even a farewell was bid to David de Gea, one of the venerable stalwarts of the United roster. However, right from the inaugural fixtures, the Cameroonian found himself ensnared in a vortex of criticism. Nonetheless, the acrimony reached its zenith following the Champions League match against Bayern Munich (a 3-4 defeat for Manchester United).

The very first goal conceded to Leroy Sané spawned a plethora of satirical memes regarding the custodian's performance.

A particularly witty individual juxtaposed the two principal underperformers of the current Manchester United campaign: André Onana and Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, one user illustrated the appearance of Onana's gloves.

Furthermore, on Twitter, a composite image was constructed featuring Onana and Bayern Munich players, who were seated on the pitch in front of the "recordmaster" stand. This imagery insinuated that the goalkeeper was, on Wednesday evening, representing an alien side.

Certain denizens of the internet assert that even children stand between the goalposts with greater proficiency than André.

Someone, please rouse Onana from his slumber!

Arguably, the most ingenious meme was concocted by a user named Hassan (incidentally, his profile photo features de Gea). He assembled a short film, fashioned in the style of Netflix, cataloging all of Onana's gaffes during his tenure at Manchester United.

Nonetheless, there are those who rallied behind the goalkeeper, commending him for his willingness to face the press after an ill-fated performance.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Champions League
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:12 “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern Football news Today, 06:17 Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player Football news Today, 06:09 Messi will miss Inter Miami's next match Football news Today, 05:35 Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason Football news Today, 05:29 Nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:28 Joao Felix turned down big money to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:59 It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea will receive 500 million from an American company for the reconstruction of the stadium
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023