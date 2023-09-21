“Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern

Manchester United completed the transfer of goalkeeper André Onana last summer and promptly signaled his role as the primary custodian within the collective. Consequently, even a farewell was bid to David de Gea, one of the venerable stalwarts of the United roster. However, right from the inaugural fixtures, the Cameroonian found himself ensnared in a vortex of criticism. Nonetheless, the acrimony reached its zenith following the Champions League match against Bayern Munich (a 3-4 defeat for Manchester United).

The very first goal conceded to Leroy Sané spawned a plethora of satirical memes regarding the custodian's performance.

A particularly witty individual juxtaposed the two principal underperformers of the current Manchester United campaign: André Onana and Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, one user illustrated the appearance of Onana's gloves.

Furthermore, on Twitter, a composite image was constructed featuring Onana and Bayern Munich players, who were seated on the pitch in front of the "recordmaster" stand. This imagery insinuated that the goalkeeper was, on Wednesday evening, representing an alien side.

Certain denizens of the internet assert that even children stand between the goalposts with greater proficiency than André.

Someone, please rouse Onana from his slumber!

Arguably, the most ingenious meme was concocted by a user named Hassan (incidentally, his profile photo features de Gea). He assembled a short film, fashioned in the style of Netflix, cataloging all of Onana's gaffes during his tenure at Manchester United.

Nonetheless, there are those who rallied behind the goalkeeper, commending him for his willingness to face the press after an ill-fated performance.