Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins

Within the missed meeting of the 34th round of the APL, Tottenham - Manchester City will play between themselves. Prediction for the match of these rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

Tottenham

“Spurs” can not boast significant successes in the current season, the team goes only fifth in the championship, the gap from the first quartet is 5 points, while there is a game in reserve. Chances for the Champions League are only theoretical, because we need two wins at the finish and Aston Villa's misfire in the last round, although in this case they will count the goal difference, which is still better at the competitor.

In the last round Tottenham defeated the outsider Burnley on their field with a score of 2:1, this success allowed to break the series of four consecutive defeats. With a high probability, “Spurs” will remain fifth, they are now beyond the teeth of Mancity.

Manchester City

“Citizens” rush to another championship, they are still second in the APL, but behind the first Arsenal just a point, with a game in reserve. Everything is in the hands of Guardiola's guys, they need to win two matches, then it does not matter how the competitors will play. In addition, the team will play in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

In the last round, Mancity did not notice Fulham away, winning with a score of 4:0. This win was the seventh consecutive win for the club in the championship, which is a clear indication of good form.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Rivalries crossed twice in the current season, in the APL battle ended in a productive draw - 3:3, in the FA Cup “citizens” won away with a score of 1:0.

On their field Tottenham has 13 wins and 5 defeats, there have been no draws yet.

Manchester plays well away, 13 wins, two draws and three defeats.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Prediction

The poster looks attractive, the guests are fairly quoted as favorites, although Tottenham also has motivation, as there remains hope for the Champions League. “Citizens” in such a meeting should own the advantage, although “Spurs” are able to give a quality match. A bet on Manchester City's success with a -1 goal handicap looks passable here.